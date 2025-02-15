Adultery in modern Indian law: From decriminalisation to civil relevance

Adultery, once a criminal offence in India, has been a contentious issue in the legal landscape. While the Supreme Court decriminalised it in 2018, it remains significant in civil law, especially in matters related to divorce, maintenance, and punishment within the armed forces. This explainer takes a closer look at the relevance of adultery in current Indian law.



The decriminalisation of adultery

According to a report by The Indian Express, In 2018, the Supreme Court of India ruled that Section 497 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which criminalised adultery, was unconstitutional. The provision, in place since 1860, had allowed only men to be prosecuted for committing adultery, which was defined as having sexual intercourse with another man’s wife without his consent. The law was seen as discriminatory, treating women as property and subservient to their husbands.

The Supreme Court’s judgment struck down this provision, declaring that it violated the right to equality. However, the court clarified that while adultery would no longer be a criminal offence, it could still be invoked as a moral wrong in civil matters, such as divorce proceedings.