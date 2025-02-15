Ammonia gas leak at Kota fertilizer plant leaves dozens of school children ill

KOTA: Panic gripped parts of Kota, Rajasthan, on Saturday following a hazardous ammonia gas leak from the Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (CFCL) factory in Gadepan.
The toxic gas spread to a nearby government higher secondary school, leaving numerous students struggling to breathe. Dozens fell ill, with several losing consciousness and others vomiting.
A total of 25 students were reported to be unwell, and 14 were admitted to CFCL’s hospital. Among them, six critically ill students were later referred to Kota District Hospital.
The leak occurred during school hours when the children were attending their morning classes. The school, located just a stone’s throw from the factory—separated by only a boundary wall—was immediately affected.
Alarmed, worried parents rushed to the hospital, while some students received initial treatment at the CFCL plant's medical facility.
Dr. R.K. Sharma from CFCL’s hospital confirmed the admission of 14 children, with one staff member also affected. "Thankfully, all the patients are now stable," he said.
Early reports indicate that the incident began with an unusual smell in the area, noticed by local residents and students alike. Many students had earlier complained of dizziness and headaches, but the situation worsened rapidly around 11:30 a.m., when several children fainted.
The school principal, Ranjana Sharma, reported that the gas leak happened at the time of the morning assembly. When CFCL management was contacted, they downplayed the situation, claiming that the gas release was part of a routine process and that any emission had been minimized.
However, the gravity of the situation soon became clear as more students began collapsing, prompting the school administration to declare an immediate holiday.
Deputy Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Dhaka, reported that the first signs of distress appeared around 10:30 a.m. when a few students—who had stepped out to fetch water—began experiencing breathlessness upon returning to class. As the number of affected students swelled, efforts to transport them to medical care intensified.
Hemant Kumar, a school employee, recounted the harrowing experience of transporting several students to the hospital. "I carried children on my shoulders and made multiple trips to the hospital. Eventually, I began feeling dizzy and my throat burned,” he said.
District Collector Dr. Ravindra Goswami visited the affected areas, including the factory and local hospitals, and confirmed that the exact cause of the leak is yet to be determined.
He assured that the Pollution Control Board has been notified and an investigation will be carried out.
While CFCL has promised a thorough inquiry, local residents are up in arms, demanding immediate and strict action against the company.
The incident has raised serious questions about the safety of children attending schools in proximity to industrial facilities. As the investigation unfolds, the key concern remains whether authorities will take meaningful action or if this incident will fade into the background, as so many others before it.