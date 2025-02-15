Ammonia gas leak at Kota fertilizer plant leaves dozens of school children ill

The leak occurred during school hours when the children were attending their morning classes. The school, located just a stone’s throw from the factory—separated by only a boundary wall—was immediately affected.

Alarmed, worried parents rushed to the hospital, while some students received initial treatment at the CFCL plant's medical facility.

Dr. R.K. Sharma from CFCL’s hospital confirmed the admission of 14 children, with one staff member also affected. "Thankfully, all the patients are now stable," he said.

Early reports indicate that the incident began with an unusual smell in the area, noticed by local residents and students alike. Many students had earlier complained of dizziness and headaches, but the situation worsened rapidly around 11:30 a.m., when several children fainted.

The school principal, Ranjana Sharma, reported that the gas leak happened at the time of the morning assembly. When CFCL management was contacted, they downplayed the situation, claiming that the gas release was part of a routine process and that any emission had been minimized.

However, the gravity of the situation soon became clear as more students began collapsing, prompting the school administration to declare an immediate holiday.