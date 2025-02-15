Antilia bomb scare: Court rejects discharge plea of former police officer Pradeep Sharma

MUMBAI: A special court here on Saturday refused to discharge former 'encounter specialist' police officer Pradeep Sharma from the cases related to the 2021 Antilia bomb scare incident and subsequent murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

A M Patil, special judge for National Investigation Agency (NIA) cases, said the court cannot, at this stage, accept Sharma's contention that he was falsely implicated.

Prima facie the case pertains to a larger conspiracy allegedly hatched by the accused persons, and it can not be concluded at this stage that the evidence of the witnesses and documentary evidence were fabricated, the judge said. The court will pass a detailed order later.