App for elephant route to check man-animal conflict in Jharkhand soon

RANCHI: The Jharkhand Forest Department is all set to launch the ‘Elephant Route Predictor’ app, which is designed to track potential elephant routes in a manner similar to weather forecasts. The app has been prepared based on research studies of legacy data about elephant movement in a particular corridor.

Hazaribagh DFO (East) Vikas Kumar Ujjwal, the man behind the app, has been working on it for the last few months. Limited testing of the app was also done during his posting in Simdega.

According to DFO, the app is now in its final stage and will soon be launched on a pilot basis in Hazaribagh itself. In the second phase, it will be made available to the frontline forest staff and then to the Jharkhand Forest Management Committees (JFMC).