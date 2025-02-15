Assam urges foreign embassies to lift travel advisories ahead of Advantage Assam 2.0

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stressed the urgent need for foreign embassies to withdraw travel advisories against the Northeast, stating that such warnings are a major roadblock to foreign investment in the state.

“You cannot have foreign investments without the withdrawal of travel advisories. Australia and Japan have taken steps (to remove travel advisories) following initiatives that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and I undertook. In the next three months, there will be a lot of queries from foreign embassies because we moved to everyone to withdraw the advisories,” Sarma said at a press conference in Guwahati.

The chief minister was addressing the media ahead of the February 25-26 Advantage Assam 2.0 business summit. He emphasised that it is the collective responsibility of all stakeholders to create a positive environment for investment in the state.

He highlighted that despite Assam’s rich biodiversity and wildlife, the state has been losing out on foreign tourists to Gujarat and other states due to the negative perception created by these advisories.

Assam has recorded a 66 per cent reduction in crimes over the past three years, with no adverse incidents, Sarma said, underscoring the improved security situation in the region.