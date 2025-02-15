Bihar: BJP likely to redraw ally course

NEW DELHI: The BJP seems to be working towards replicating its Delhi strategy in Bihar for the upcoming state elections, given the current political dynamics. With the recent change in the state’s governor, the party appears to be preparing for any possible shifts in its alliances, particularly with the JD (U).
Sources here indicated that the BJP is cautious about taking JD (U)’s support for granted and is wary of the possibility that the party might exit the NDA alliance as the elections approach. In such a scenario, the BJP could opt for elections under President’s Rule, which would offer the party greater control and potentially facilitate a fairer election process, according to sources within the Bihar BJP.
The BJP is reportedly shaping its on-the-ground strategy to strengthen its position amid a shifting political landscape. The election for the 243-member Assembly is due in October or November, with a tough contest expected between the NDA and the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan.
The sources hinted that the BJP might replicate its Delhi model in Bihar to counter the opposition led by the RJD, especially if an alternative political scenario emerges with a potential exit of its key ally, mainly the JD(U).
The recent change in the state’s governor has sparked speculation that the BJP is positioning itself to assert stronger influence over the administration ahead of the elections. “As of now, there is no chance of this, but if any of our allies exit the NDA before the polls, our party’s leadership would not let that affect our electoral prospects in the state,” a senior BJP functionary from Bihar remarked cryptically.
The party is preparing for all scenarios, including the possibility of elections under President’s Rule, said sources. This, they argued, would grant the BJP greater leverage in overseeing the electoral process and ensure a “fairer” election by curbing the influence of local administration that might favour rival parties.
The BJP, which gained significant ground in the 2020 assembly elections, having won 74 seats in 2020 compared to 53 in 2015, is poised to build on its momentum. “Take, for example, the fact that while the RJD won 80 MLAs previously, their number dropped to 75 in 2020. In contrast, the BJP increased its tally from 52 to 74,” a senior BJP leader said.