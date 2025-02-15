Bihar: BJP likely to redraw ally course

NEW DELHI: The BJP seems to be working towards replicating its Delhi strategy in Bihar for the upcoming state elections, given the current political dynamics. With the recent change in the state’s governor, the party appears to be preparing for any possible shifts in its alliances, particularly with the JD (U).

Sources here indicated that the BJP is cautious about taking JD (U)’s support for granted and is wary of the possibility that the party might exit the NDA alliance as the elections approach. In such a scenario, the BJP could opt for elections under President’s Rule, which would offer the party greater control and potentially facilitate a fairer election process, according to sources within the Bihar BJP.

The BJP is reportedly shaping its on-the-ground strategy to strengthen its position amid a shifting political landscape. The election for the 243-member Assembly is due in October or November, with a tough contest expected between the NDA and the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan.

The sources hinted that the BJP might replicate its Delhi model in Bihar to counter the opposition led by the RJD, especially if an alternative political scenario emerges with a potential exit of its key ally, mainly the JD(U).