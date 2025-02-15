Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to lead NDA in Bihar polls, says Union Minister Jayant Singh Chaudhary

PATNA: On the eve of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s scheduled visit to Delhi, Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Singh Chaudhary confirmed that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections under Nitish Kumar’s leadership.

“Bihar is progressing under Nitish’s leadership,” Chaudhary asserted while speaking to the media after attending an event at IIT-Patna. He also stated that the Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] president had confirmed his continued alliance with the NDA.

“Ever since Nitish took over the reins, Bihar has been progressing,” Chaudhary said, adding that the central government had allocated sufficient funds to aid this development. “Be it new airports or highways, the Union government is taking a special interest in improving the state’s infrastructure. This is good for the people of Bihar,” he remarked.

Responding to a query, Chaudhary expressed confidence in the NDA’s victory in the assembly elections. “The Prime Minister’s positive approach and Nitish’s leadership will help Bihar develop at par with other states,” he said, adding that the outcome of the Delhi elections would influence Bihar as well.