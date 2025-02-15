Entire police force have become part of BJP: Akhilesh Yadav slams UP Police for arrest of SP trade wing chief

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said that Manish Jagan Aggarwal, who had been arrested by the Lucknow police, was to highlight the failures of the BJP government and traders' issues on the party's behalf.

Aggarwal was allegedly forcibly taken into custody by the Lucknow police, accusing him of "causing unrest in the society" through his social media engagements. The SP raised concerns regarding his health while in police custody.

"He is a patient of high blood pressure and his wife is also pregnant. If any harm happens to Manish Jagan ji or his family then Lucknow Police will be responsible for it," the party said in a post on X.

In response to the party's allegations, the Lucknow Police in a post on X said, "To prevent the strong possibility of continuously creating negativity, unrest and violence in the society through objectionable posts on social media, Manish Jagan Aggarwal was arrested and further legal action was taken against him."

In another post on X, SP demanded the police to share the objectionable posts by Aggarwal that allegedly caused unrest "or else stop exploiting opposition leaders with baseless things."