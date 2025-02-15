Fadnavis meets Shah, will implement 3 criminal laws

MUMBAI: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced on Friday that the new criminal laws will be implemented in the state within the next six months. This announcement followed a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who convened the review meeting in the North to discuss the implementation process of the new provisions.

The meeting also assessed the current status of various new regulations related to police, prisons, courts, prosecution, and forensics in the state.

The new criminal laws—Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023; Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023; and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023—aim to replace outdated colonial-era laws and modernize India’s judicial system.