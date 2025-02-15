Focus on Rishi Agastya as Kashi Tamil Sangamam 3.0 gets underway in Varanasi

LUCKNOW: Considered a cultural bridge between north and south India, the third edition of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam was inaugurated by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan along with UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Minister of State Dr L Murugan in Varanasi on Saturday.
In a message to the Sangamam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “It is delightful to learn that the third edition of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi is being held in the midst of the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj and it makes this occasion even more significant.”
Modi emphasized the ancient connection between Tamil Nadu and Kashi spanning thousands of years. “The abiding connection between Tamil Nadu and Kashi, between the Kaveri and Ganga, goes back several thousands of years. The heart-warming sentiments and experiences the people had during the previous two Sangamams showcased the beauty of India's diverse culture, as well as the strong connections between people,” he said.
The third edition has brought guests from South India who, while celebrating the cultural richness of the north and south, would also get the opportunity to experience the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, advancing the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.'
The event has been organised annually for the last three years to rekindle the historical and cultural bonds between two prominent centres -- Varanasi and Tamil Nadu -- of education and culture in ancient India.
The third edition of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam will focus on the contributions of Rishi Agastya, the founder of the Siddha system of Indian medicine and the first Tamil grammarian. Agastya was the guru to many Tamil kings including the Chola and Pandya dynasties.
“As the nation marches ahead towards realising the vision of building Viksit Bharat, efforts such as Kashi Tamil Sangamam become paramount in strengthening our unity while celebrating our diversity,” said the PM.
Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan called the event a celebration of country’s unity in diversity.
“Envisioned by PM Modi, the Kashi Tamil Sangamam is emerging as a lighthouse in showcasing our unity in diversity and strengthening the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat. It is a vibrant celebration of our centuries-old linkages,” he said.
Earlier, while welcoming the guests from Tamil Nadu to the Sangamam, UP CM Yogi Adityanath emphasized that the current edition was focused on four ‘Ss’. “This event is being organized with a vision that unites India’s saint tradition, scientists, social reformers, and students, drawing inspiration from Maharishi Agastya. It is believed that Maharishi Agastya is the sage who bridges North and South India,” he said.
Yogi said that Maharishi Agastya played a crucial role in connecting North and South India, fostering a deep bond between Sanskrit and Tamil—two ancient linguistic traditions—through the cultural and spiritual legacies of Kashi and Tamil Nadu.
He highlighted Maharishi Agastya’s remarkable journey from north to south thousands of years ago contributing to India's spiritual and historical fabric. He recalled how Maharishi Agastya guided Lord Rama in his quest to find Goddess Sita and imparted the powerful 'Adityahriday Stotra' during the epic battle between Lord Rama and Ravana.
CM Yogi further stated that the reverence for Maharishi Agastya, deeply rooted in every Tamil household for centuries, is equally profound in Kashi and Uttarakhand.
Meanwhile, the first batch of participants from Tamil Nadu received a grand welcome at Varanasi Junction on Saturday. District magistrate S Rajalingam along with other officials was present at the station to receive them.
After taking a holy dip in the Ganga at Hanuman Ghat, they visited the residence of national poet Subramania Bharati. They also offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple, visited Ramnagar Fort, and participated in academic sessions at BHU, before reaching Namo Ghat to take part in the formal inauguration of the Sangamam.