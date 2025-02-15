Focus on Rishi Agastya as Kashi Tamil Sangamam 3.0 gets underway in Varanasi

LUCKNOW: Considered a cultural bridge between north and south India, the third edition of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam was inaugurated by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan along with UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Minister of State Dr L Murugan in Varanasi on Saturday.

In a message to the Sangamam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “It is delightful to learn that the third edition of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi is being held in the midst of the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj and it makes this occasion even more significant.”

Modi emphasized the ancient connection between Tamil Nadu and Kashi spanning thousands of years. “The abiding connection between Tamil Nadu and Kashi, between the Kaveri and Ganga, goes back several thousands of years. The heart-warming sentiments and experiences the people had during the previous two Sangamams showcased the beauty of India's diverse culture, as well as the strong connections between people,” he said.

The third edition has brought guests from South India who, while celebrating the cultural richness of the north and south, would also get the opportunity to experience the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, advancing the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.'

The event has been organised annually for the last three years to rekindle the historical and cultural bonds between two prominent centres -- Varanasi and Tamil Nadu -- of education and culture in ancient India.

The third edition of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam will focus on the contributions of Rishi Agastya, the founder of the Siddha system of Indian medicine and the first Tamil grammarian. Agastya was the guru to many Tamil kings including the Chola and Pandya dynasties.

“As the nation marches ahead towards realising the vision of building Viksit Bharat, efforts such as Kashi Tamil Sangamam become paramount in strengthening our unity while celebrating our diversity,” said the PM.