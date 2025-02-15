Future to be dramatic with far-reaching advances expected in AI: President Murmu

RANCHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday asserted that with far-reaching advances in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, the future is going to be dramatic.

She said the Centre was taking steps to integrate AI into higher education, and it was a matter of pride that Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, Ranchi was ahead of the curve with related courses launched in 2023.

"Future is going to be dramatic with far-reaching advances expected in artificial intelligence, machine learning. The government of India is taking steps to integrate AI into higher education," Murmu said while addressing the platinum jubilee celebrations of BIT Mesra.

"Technical opportunities being created should be made available to marginalised communities too, and the great transformation being brought about should benefit all," the president added.

However, she cautioned innovators and entrepreneurs not to ignore the knowledge base of traditional communities, saying, "Often, problems do not need big technological interventions."

The President inaugurated an exhibition showcasing science, technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship, which included AI-enabled robots and self-driven cars.

President Murmu arrived on a two-day visit to Jharkhand on Friday and stayed overnight at Raj Bhavan. Security has been tightened in the Jharkhand capital in view of her visit.