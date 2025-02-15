Groom collapses and dies on horse during wedding procession in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: A 27-year-old groom collapsed and died while riding a horse during his wedding procession in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh.

The incident occurred at the marriage venue – Jat Hostel in Sheopur town – on Friday night, when the groom, identified as Pradip Jat, was riding the horse and making his way into the marriage venue along with the wedding procession.

The groom reportedly danced with the members of the ‘barat’ (wedding procession) before riding the horse into the wedding venue. Just as the other baratis were busy dancing, the groom suddenly collapsed on the horse. He remained unresponsive despite efforts by relatives to revive him. He was rushed to Sheopur District Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.