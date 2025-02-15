Groom collapses and dies on horse during wedding procession in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: A 27-year-old groom collapsed and died while riding a horse during his wedding procession in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh.
The incident occurred at the marriage venue – Jat Hostel in Sheopur town – on Friday night, when the groom, identified as Pradip Jat, was riding the horse and making his way into the marriage venue along with the wedding procession.
The groom reportedly danced with the members of the ‘barat’ (wedding procession) before riding the horse into the wedding venue. Just as the other baratis were busy dancing, the groom suddenly collapsed on the horse. He remained unresponsive despite efforts by relatives to revive him. He was rushed to Sheopur District Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
According to informed sources, the groom possibly suffered a silent heart attack and may have died while on the horse.
Pradip Jat, who was to be married shortly to a government school teacher, was reportedly the former Sheopur district president of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) – the student wing of the opposition Congress party. His uncle, Yogesh Jat, is the state secretary of the party.
A video of the shocking incident, in which the groom, dressed in wedding attire, is seen collapsing on the horse after leaning forward and then becoming unresponsive, has gone viral.
This incident occurred six days after a similar one in Vidisha district, where Parinita Jain, a 23-year-old woman from Indore, collapsed and died of cardiac arrest while dancing on the stage at her cousin’s wedding-related event.
The video of the shocking incident – which happened while Jain was dancing to the song ‘Lehra ke Balkha ke’ – subsequently went viral.