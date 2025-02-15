Maharashtra orders inquiry by cultural dept officials into Ranveer Allahbadia controversy

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Friday ordered an inquiry into the Ranveer Allahbadia controversy, specifically tasking the cultural department officials to investigate.

The cultural department, headed by Minister Ashish Shelar ordered an inquiry into the Ranveer Allahbadia controversy. This move comes after complaints were filed regarding vulgarity in Allahbadia's show, "India's Got Latent," and other similar shows that have been running without proper permission.

According to the minister's office, complaints were received by the department about vulgarity in the show India's Got Latent and other such shows are being run with tickets to the audience without proper permission.

A meeting was convened in the department which was chaired by Minister Ashish Shelar and he has ordered a detailed inquiry after the meeting.

Ranveer Allahbadia, a popular Indian YouTuber and podcaster, has found himself at the centre of a controversy surrounding his comments on the show "India's Got Latent". The show, which has been criticized for its vulgar and obscene content, has sparked outrage among viewers.

The controversy surrounding "India's Got Latent" is not new. The show has previously faced criticism for its dark humour, which many find insensitive and obscene.