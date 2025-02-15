Mentally challenged man lynched by mob after beating two people to death in Bihar

PATNA: A 36-year-old mentally challenged man was lynched by a mob after he allegedly beat two people to death in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Makandpur village in Nathnagar police station area on Friday night.

The police said, Chotu Kumar, a mentally challenged youth, attacked his uncle Rajeev Rai (68), Jai Prakash Ram (64) and four others with an iron rod.

While Rajeev Rai died on the spot, Jai Prakash Ram succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Irked over the incident, locals attacked Chotu with bamboo sticks and iron rods, causing grievous injuries to him. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries during treatment.