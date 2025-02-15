MP: Two killed as dumper overturns on motorcycle; villagers set fire to buses, trucks in protest

SINGRAULI: Two persons were killed after a coal-laden dumper truck overturned on their motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district, and angered by the accident, locals staged a road blockade and set fire to some buses and trucks in the area, police said on Saturday.
The accident occurred near Amilia Ghati under the Mada police station limits around 3 pm on Friday.
Amilia Ghati is about 35 km from the district headquarters Talking to reporters, Superintendent of Police Manish Khatri said a dumper associated with the Adani Group's mines overturned on a motorcycle, killing two riders.
He said the dumper was transporting coal from the Gajra Bahra yard when the accident occurred.
The official said angry villagers later protested in the Suhera, Gada Khad and Amilia Ghati areas and torched five buses and three dumpers.
He said they tried to enter the factory area, but the police stopped them and dispersed them.
The deceased have been identified as Ramlalu Yadav and Ramsagar Prajapati.
Khatri said the situation is under control, and further legal steps will be taken.