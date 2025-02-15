MP: Two killed as dumper overturns on motorcycle; villagers set fire to buses, trucks in protest

SINGRAULI: Two persons were killed after a coal-laden dumper truck overturned on their motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district, and angered by the accident, locals staged a road blockade and set fire to some buses and trucks in the area, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred near Amilia Ghati under the Mada police station limits around 3 pm on Friday.

Amilia Ghati is about 35 km from the district headquarters Talking to reporters, Superintendent of Police Manish Khatri said a dumper associated with the Adani Group's mines overturned on a motorcycle, killing two riders.