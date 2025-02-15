New India Cooperative Bank's Ex-GM arrested for 'misappropriation' of Rs 122 crore

MUMBAI: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police arrested Hitesh Praveenchand Mehta, a former General Manager and Head of Accounts at the now-defunct New India Cooperative Bank, late on Saturday evening.

Mehta has been accused of embezzling a staggering Rs 122 crore from the bank’s treasury between 2020 and 2025, spanning across two key branches. Mehta will be presented before a court on Sunday for judicial custody.

The arrest came after an FIR was filed by the Dadar Police earlier that day. The case was later transferred to the EOW, which raided Mehta’s residence and seized certain documents.

Mehta was taken into custody after being summoned to record his statement before the EOW at the Crawford Market office in south Mumbai, in connection with the case against him and others.