Newborn girl left in dustbin with throat slit saved after critical surgeries in Bhopal

BHOPAL: A newborn girl, abandoned in a dustbin with her throat allegedly slit by her maternal grandmother in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district last month, has been saved through timely twin surgeries and round-the-clock medical care at a government hospital in Bhopal.

The infant, just a day old when she was found, suffered severe injuries to her neck muscles. A team of paediatric surgeons at Kamla Nehru Hospital in Bhopal performed two life-saving surgeries last month, followed by continuous medical supervision. The hospital staff, moved by her resilience, named her ‘Pihu.’

Dr Dhirendra Shrivastava, head of the paediatrics department at Kamla Nehru Hospital, said, “Though we’ve successfully treated abandoned newborns in the past, this case was particularly critical. The wounds weren’t superficial but very deep, causing damage to the neck muscles. Her cuts were sutured, and blood vessels repaired through two surgeries. Our entire team monitored her progress round the clock for a month.”

He added, “With no family coming forward to claim her, the doctors and nurses treated her as one of their own. They took complete responsibility for her treatment and well-being. How long could they address her as an unnamed child? So, they unanimously decided to name her Pihu.”

After her full recovery, Pihu has been handed over to a children’s shelter home in Rajgarh district, where efforts will be made to ensure her safety and a better future.