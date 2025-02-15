Road work picks pace ahead of Char Dham yatra

DEHRADUN: Widening of the strategically significant Gangotri National Highway is set to begin ahead of this year’s Char Dham Yatra. Officials are optimistic about the project, which aims to expand the highway’s narrow curves for enhancing safety and improving travel efficiency for pilgrims and tourists.

“The Gangotri Highway, which borders China, is extremely important from both strategic and Char Dham pilgrimage perspectives. The construction company for widening work has already been selected,” Border Road Organisation (BRO) commander Vivek Srivastava said.

“Before the start of the yatra season, cutting work will be completed at all narrow locations where widening is set to begin. After that, during the yatra season, the buildings that need to be demolished will be taken down. Once the yatra season concludes, cutting work will resume,” Srivastava said.

According to BRO sources, widening work in the fifth and final phase extends from the Chungi Badethi open tunnel to Tekhla. “Documentation related to forest clearance has reached the nodal officer, and a meeting is scheduled to discuss this matter,” a BRO official said. The revised estimate for land acquisition has also been submitted to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. “Once approvals for both are received, widening work is expected to begin by the end of February or in March,” the official added.