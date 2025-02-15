Srinagar Diary | L-G chairs back-to-back security review meetings

Private Members’ Bills in Assembly on liquor ban

As the maiden budget session of J&K Union Territory begins on March 3, three legislators, including two from the opposition and one from the ruling National Conference, have submitted Private Members’ Bills for a ban on alcohol in Jammu and Kashmir. PDP MLA and former Rajya Sabha MP Fayaz Mir has submitted the Private Members Bill “J&K Prohibition of Alcohol Bill 2025” to the Assembly Secretariat. NC MLA Ahsan Pardesi has also submitted another private members’ Bill, “The Lal Chowk Constituency Alcohol Sale Ban (Prohibition) Bill, 2025.”

PhD scholar gets bail after 34 months

A local court has granted bail to a PhD scholar, Abdul Aala Fazili, after 34 months. Fazili was arrested in April 2022 by J&K police’s State Investigation Agency (SIA) for allegedly writing a “seditious” article in 2011 in a local digital magazine, The Kashmir Walla, which is closed now. The magazine’s editor, Fahad Shah, was also arrested for this. The 3rd Additional Sessions Judge in Jammu granted bail to Fazili after noting that he had been in custody for nearly three years. It said the govt failed to take action against the article until the registration of an FIR against Fazili in April 2022.

Fayaz wani

Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir

fayazwani123@gmail.com