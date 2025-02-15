SVAMITVA Yojana unlocked property valued Rs 100 lakh crores in rural areas: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stated that the 'SVAMITVA Yojana' has unlocked property valued at over Rs 100 lakh crores in the rural areas of the country, so far.

Speaking at the economic summit of a newspaper, PM Modi said, "Under the scheme, drone survey was conducted in 3 lakh villages and property cards were distributed to more than 2.25 crore people".

Terming it as a major reform in property rights, PM Modi said that property rights help reduce poverty.

"Previous government never paid attention to this issue", he added.

Quoting the UN study, the PM said that lack of property rights among the people of a country is a 'big challenge'.

"In many countries, crores of people don't have legal documents of property," he said.

He also said development in India is now taking place with a conviction contrary to previous governments.

He also informed that even after independence, there were many districts in which no development had taken place.

"This was a failure of governance. Instead of prioritising these areas, they were labelled as backward districts. However, I treated them as aspirational districts and many flagship schemes were launched," he asserted.