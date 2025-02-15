SVAMITVA Yojana unlocked property valued Rs 100 lakh crores in rural areas: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stated that the 'SVAMITVA Yojana' has unlocked property valued at over Rs 100 lakh crores in the rural areas of the country, so far.
Speaking at the economic summit of a newspaper, PM Modi said, "Under the scheme, drone survey was conducted in 3 lakh villages and property cards were distributed to more than 2.25 crore people".
Terming it as a major reform in property rights, PM Modi said that property rights help reduce poverty.
"Previous government never paid attention to this issue", he added.
Quoting the UN study, the PM said that lack of property rights among the people of a country is a 'big challenge'.
"In many countries, crores of people don't have legal documents of property," he said.
He also said development in India is now taking place with a conviction contrary to previous governments.
He also informed that even after independence, there were many districts in which no development had taken place.
"This was a failure of governance. Instead of prioritising these areas, they were labelled as backward districts. However, I treated them as aspirational districts and many flagship schemes were launched," he asserted.
He also added that such districts have now turned into inspirational districts. He also said that more than 100 districts were declared aspirational districts and the government tried to improve governance at micro levels.
Highlighting his government's approaches towards developments, he said that his government changed the fear over business into ease of doing business. He also stated that GST created a single large market.
Outlining his government priority further, he said that government considers the private sector a very important partner in the journey of developed India.
Taking a swipe at the previous government, he said that the government should be sensitive towards need of people.
"Now, the government is sensitive to the needs of the people which was lacking in the previous government. Our government focussed on addressing the needs of the people, and as a result, 25 crore people have come out of poverty", he claimed.
He also spoke on the tax reliefs to the middle-class people announced this year's budget.
Exuding confidence in the speed and scale of development taking place in the country, he said that major countries around the world have a strong confidence in India.
"This sentiment was evident during the discussion at the AI Action Summit in Paris. Today, India is at the forefront of discussions about the world's future and is, in many respects, taking a leading role", he said.
He said that the BJP and NDA governments are getting blessings from people now continuously.
He said that the speed and scale of development will make India a developed nation . "We will become the world's third largest economy in the coming years,"he said.
Taking a jibe at the previous government, he said that he wonders what would have happened if the countrymen had not blessed the BJP in 2014.
Taunting at Congress, he said that Congress government in 2014 was working with the target of making India the 3rd largest economy in the world from the 11th largest by 2044.
"But now India is to become the third largest economy in the next few years ", he said.
He also dwelt upon the new justice systems implemented with the changes in old ones.