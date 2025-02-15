Ukraine seeks India's support for peace as ministers discuss conflict resolution and bilateral cooperation

NEW DELHI: During a meeting with External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, Germany, on Friday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha urged India's support in achieving a just and lasting peace in the ongoing conflict with Russia.

The two leaders discussed ongoing efforts toward resolving the Ukraine conflict and explored opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

