Ukraine seeks India's support for peace as ministers discuss conflict resolution and bilateral cooperation

NEW DELHI: During a meeting with External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, Germany, on Friday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha urged India's support in achieving a just and lasting peace in the ongoing conflict with Russia.
The two leaders discussed ongoing efforts toward resolving the Ukraine conflict and explored opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation.
Jaishankar said on X that the two leaders discussed ongoing efforts toward the resolution of the Ukraine conflict, in addition to the advancement of bilateral cooperation.
Sybiha expressed gratitude to Jaishankar for their "meaningful meeting" and emphasised a shared interest in advancing cooperation with India across various sectors, including trade, technology, agriculture, and security.
“We are interested in developing relations with India and advancing cooperation in trade, technology, agriculture, security, and other areas. We also rely on India’s strong global voice to bring a just and lasting peace closer,” the Ukrainian minister said.
India has been advocating for a peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that India is not "neutral" in the Russia-Ukraine war but has chosen to side with peace.
Speaking at a joint press conference after more than four hours of bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump, Modi emphasised that he has been in regular contact with both Russia and Ukraine.
“Many people misunderstand India’s position, thinking we are neutral. I want to be clear: India is not neutral – we stand for peace,” the Prime Minister said.
Modi expressed support for Trump's recent efforts to bring Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table, saying that he hoped the US President would achieve success soon, opening the path to peace globally.
Trump spoke with Putin on Wednesday, and the two leaders agreed to begin immediate negotiations to end the conflict that started in February 2022.