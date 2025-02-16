7,000 shared biometric details with Assam Rifles to enter India from Myanmar

NEW DELHI: Nearly two months after implementing stiff conditions under the amended Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the India-Myanmar borders (IMB), the border guarding force Assam Rifles (AR) allowed cross-frontier movements of 7,000 individuals on the basis of their biometric details.

Officials said that the biometric details were linked to the National Data Centre.

It is to be noted here that in February last year, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) unilaterally took a decision to scrap the FMR. However, in December last year, it opted to implement a stricter version of the FMR and directed the governments of Manipur, Mizoram, and Nagaland to enforce the revised system.

Officials in the AR said, cross-border movement “is now regulated through 43 designated entry points, but currently only 22 are operational”, where, after collecting biometric data, addresses, and other credentials from individuals seeking entry, the force issues pass to them.