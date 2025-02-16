Arunachal church body to sit on hunger strike against Freedom of Religion Act

GUWAHATI: Christians in Arunachal Pradesh will stage an eight-hour hunger strike on Monday to protest against the state government’s move to implement the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA), 1978.

The Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF), the apex organisation of various Christian denominations in the state, will spearhead the protest.

The state government said APFRA would be implemented in deference to a directive of the Gauhati High Court. The court had asked the government to finalise the draft rules of the Act within six months from September 2024.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu said rules were being framed as per a directive of the High Court. He said the rules were not being framed against any religion. “They are not against Buddhists, Hindus, Christians or Muslims,” he said.

“The government has been asked to frame the rules to give some more protection to indigenous (faiths),” Khandu said.

Stating that the rules would not harm anybody, he said he would ask the state’s Department of Indigenous Affairs Minister and the Home Minister to deliberate on the matter together with all stakeholders.