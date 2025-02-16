Assam cabinet directs DGP to register case against Pakistani national for ‘anti-India agenda’

GUWAHATI: The Assam cabinet on Sunday directed the state’s Director General of Police to register a case against a Pakistani national, Ali Sheikh, and probe his alleged anti-India agenda.

The “Assam cabinet resolution” said following a scrutiny of Sheikh’s social media activity and information available in the public domain, it appeared he has been in contact with Elizabeth Gogoi, a British national who is Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s wife.

“In recent days, multiple news reports, social media posts and other information in the public domain have surfaced regarding certain comments made by a Pakistani national, Mr Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, aimed at disrupting communal harmony in Assam. Additionally, a perusal of his social media activity includes exhaustive commentary on India’s internal affairs and parliamentary matters raising serious concerns on the said individual’s intention to compromise and damage India’s interests,” the cabinet resolution said.

It added that a closer examination of information from the public domain revealed Sheikh is an influential individual with pervasive roots in the Government of Pakistan and its leadership, having even represented the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in international forums.

“It has been brought to the attention of the Assam Cabinet via publicly available information that Mr Ali Sheikh has even served the Government of Pakistan in several advisory positions and via committees constituted by the Prime Minister of Pakistan. In light of these facts and given the historical attempts of Pakistani state and non-state actors to destabilise Assam, the Government of Assam takes Mr Ali Sheikh’s attempts to interfere in the domestic matters of the State of Assam and the Republic of India with utmost seriousness,” the cabinet resolution further said.