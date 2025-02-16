Deportation from US an eye-opener to not go abroad illegally: Punjab CM Mann

CHANDIGARH: Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday urged the youth of the state to learn lessons from the recent deportation of illegal migrants from the USA and appealed to them to shun the idea of going abroad illegally.
Addressing the gathering at Ghungrali in Ludhiana, during a sports tournament, CM Mann said "we are blessed to have taken birth on this sacred land which has the most fertile land in the world." He also urged the youth to work hard at their native state to make it a frontrunner in country.
He also pointed out that the failure of successive governments in the state prompted the youth to migrate to other countries in search of green pastures.
He said that the state government has already given more than 50,000 government jobs to the youth in Punjab purely on the basis of merit. He mentioned it to be the first time in the history of the state that such a whopping number of government jobs have been given to the youth in three years.
Mann said that this trend will continue in the coming days too as a large number of jobs are there in the pipeline for the youth of the state.
He said a reverse migration is being witnessed in Punjab as youth are leaving foreign land to join government jobs in the state. Mann said that transparent recruitment has increased the faith of youth in working for the state government due to which they have shunned the idea of moving abroad and are preparing for government jobs here.
He said that it is on record that contrary to the earlier trend of moving abroad, the educational institutions in the state are witnessing a huge surge in admissions by the youth.
He said that in order to increase the manpower in the Police department for enhancing its efficiency on one hand and to provide jobs to youth on the other, the state government has already decided to recruit 1800 Constables and 300 Sub Inspectors every year in Punjab Police to overcome the scarcity of cops.
He said that for these 2100 posts, every year around 2.50 lakh candidates are expected to apply for these posts so all the aspirants will get involved in academics as well as in improving their physique to clear the tests.
Mann said that the state government has also decided to recruit 10,000 new cops in Punjab Police for which notification has already been issued.