Deportation from US an eye-opener to not go abroad illegally: Punjab CM Mann

CHANDIGARH: Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday urged the youth of the state to learn lessons from the recent deportation of illegal migrants from the USA and appealed to them to shun the idea of going abroad illegally.

Addressing the gathering at Ghungrali in Ludhiana, during a sports tournament, CM Mann said "we are blessed to have taken birth on this sacred land which has the most fertile land in the world." He also urged the youth to work hard at their native state to make it a frontrunner in country.

He also pointed out that the failure of successive governments in the state prompted the youth to migrate to other countries in search of green pastures.

He said that the state government has already given more than 50,000 government jobs to the youth in Punjab purely on the basis of merit. He mentioned it to be the first time in the history of the state that such a whopping number of government jobs have been given to the youth in three years.

Mann said that this trend will continue in the coming days too as a large number of jobs are there in the pipeline for the youth of the state.