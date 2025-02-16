Four killed, six injured in road accident on Purvanchal Expressway in UP

BARABANKI: Four people, including a woman, were killed, and six others were injured after the tempo-traveller they were travelling in collided with a bus from behind on the Purvanchal Expressway in Barabanki district on Sunday, police said.

The bus, coming from Chhattisgarh and the tempo-traveller, coming from Maharashtra, were both headed to Ayodhya.

The deceased have been identified as Deepak, Sunil, Anusuiya and Jaishree, all aged between 35 and 55, and residents of Maharashtra, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Dinesh Kumar Singh said the police had to use a cutter to free those trapped in the tempo-traveller.

Two of the injured individuals have been admitted to a trauma centre in Lucknow, while four others are undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

The SP added that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for autopsy.

The police suspect the accident occurred after the driver of the tempo-traveller dozed off, the officer said.

The SP mentioned that an FIR has been registered in connection with the incident against the tempo-traveller driver, Viddhat Sihnde, who fled the scene after the accident.

The FIR was filed based on the complaint of Ganesh Irayya, who was traveling in the vehicle, he said.