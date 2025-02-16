Railway stations across UP on high alert amid Mahakumbh rush

In the wake of the stampede at Delhi Railway Station that claimed 18 lives on Saturday, railway stations across Uttar Pradesh have been put on high alert following the massive convergence of devotees reaching Prayagraj for a holy dip at Sangam during the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela.

Over 52 crore people have bathed on the ghats along Sangam in Prayagraj. However, the massive crowds of devotees have resulted in severe congestion on roads and railway stations, leading to significant travel disruptions.

Over the weekend, Prayagraj and its neighbouring districts, including Ayodhya, Gonda, Varanasi, Fatehpur, Gorakhpur, and even the state capital Lucknow, experienced huge crowds at railway stations.

Besides the above-mentioned stations, almost all other stations, including Chitrakoot, Kannauj, and Jhansi, have been put on alert after the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station.

At Charbagh Railway Station in Lucknow, cops have been carrying out inspections. They have prepared a list of trains going to Prayagraj and are brainstorming on arrangements to manage the crowd. They are also checking CCTV footage. The railways are witnessing a massive surge in footfall in view of the ongoing Mela.