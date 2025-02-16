Third batch of 112 Indians deported from US expected to reach Amritsar late tonight

CHANDIGARH: 112 Indians deported from United States are expected on a special US Air Force plane C17 Globemaster III which will land late tonight at the Amritsar International Airport.

Sources said that the plane from the US will land at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar around 11.30 pm today.

Among the 112 deportees from the US, 31 will be from Punjab, 44 from Haryana, 33 from Gujarat, two from Uttar Pradesh and one each from Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Yesterday late night a US military plane carrying 117 illegal Indian immigrants, including 65 from Punjab, landed at the Amritsar airport around 11.30 pm. On February 5, the first flight from US landed at Amritsar with 104 deportees on board. In both these instances, the deportees were handcuffed and their legs were chained.