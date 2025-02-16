Two deportees who arrived in second US plane arrested in murder case

CHANDIGARH: Two among 117 illegal immigrants deported back to India have been arrested by Punjab Police at Sri Guru Ramdas International Airport at Amritsar as they were wanted in a murder case.

The two deportees, Sandeep Singh and Pradeep Singh, are cousins. Sources said that both the accused hailed from Rajpura and had already been declared proclaimed offenders in the murder case.

Both the accused were booked under Sections 302, 307, 323, 506, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code by Patiala Police in a murder case registered on June 26, 2023.

However, police officials said they had not issued a 'Look Out Circular' against the two.

Family members said that they spent Rs 1.20 crore to send the accused to the US.

Confirming their arrest, Senior Superintendent of Police of Patiala Nanak Singh said that a team led by the SHO of Rajpura police station was sent to the Amritsar airport on Saturday to arrest the accused.