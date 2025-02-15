US deportation: Punjab police arrests travel agent in case related to illegal migration

CHANDIGARH: The NRI Affairs wing of Punjab Police has arrested a travel agent who had sent a person to the US via 'Dunky route'. The agent, Anil Batra, and four others were booked in a case related to illegal migration after the US deported 104 Indians on February 5.
A four member Special Investigative Team (SIT) headed by Additional DGP NRI Affairs Praveen Sinha had been constituted by Director General of Police Punjab Gaurav Yadav to probe complaints of fraudulent travel agents involved in fraudulent immigration practices.
The SIT has been urging the deported individuals to come forth and assist in ensuring that those violating the laws are submitted to the majesty of the law.
Talking to TNIE, Station House Officer, NRI Patiala Inspector Abhey Singh Chauhan said that Gurwinder Singh of Bhadson, Patiala had filed a complaint with the police. Based on his complaint, a case was registered on February 8 under sections 406, 420, 370, and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 24 of the Emigration Act against travel agent Anil Batra.
"Batra took around Rs 45 lakh from Singh to send him to the US as the deal was struck last year around June. Twice Singh was sent to other countries including Dubai and he returned back. Then in December he was sent to US via the Mexico border and was caught,’’ said Chauhan.
"The accused Anil Batra, a resident of Shanti Nagar, Teka Market, Thanesar, Kurukshetra, Haryana, was apprehended from his in-laws’ residence in Patiala (5-E Partap Nagar). Batra is accused of facilitating the illegal immigration process by arranging a visa of country Suriname and ticket for the complainant," said the officer.
After reaching Suriname from Mumbai, Singh travelled overland to other countries in South America, including Brazi and Colombia, where he crossed into Central America.
In Central America, he travelled through countries, including Panama Jungle, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala, and Mexico, and finally reached the United States illegally, with the help of traffickers and smugglers.
The police froze Batra's bank account with a balance of Rs 6.35 lakhs on February 14. DGP Gaurav urged the public to come forward with any information that could assist in apprehending culprits against whom cases have been registered.
Additionally, the DGP advised citizens to only approach licensed agents for immigration services and verify their credentials thoroughly to avoid falling prey to scams.