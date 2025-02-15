US deportation: Punjab police arrests travel agent in case related to illegal migration

CHANDIGARH: The NRI Affairs wing of Punjab Police has arrested a travel agent who had sent a person to the US via 'Dunky route'. The agent, Anil Batra, and four others were booked in a case related to illegal migration after the US deported 104 Indians on February 5.

A four member Special Investigative Team (SIT) headed by Additional DGP NRI Affairs Praveen Sinha had been constituted by Director General of Police Punjab Gaurav Yadav to probe complaints of fraudulent travel agents involved in fraudulent immigration practices.

The SIT has been urging the deported individuals to come forth and assist in ensuring that those violating the laws are submitted to the majesty of the law.