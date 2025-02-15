Failed to curb human trafficking, no compensation given to deportees: BJP, Congress accuse Punjab CM Mann

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Punjab Assembly and senior Congress leader, Partap Singh Bajwa alleged that the AAP-led government has failed to curb human trafficking in the state.

Bajwa said that the Punjab Prevention of Human Smuggling Act, 2012, had been put in place to curb fraudulent practices of travel agents indulged in organised human smuggling in Punjab.

He then questioned whether CM Mann, who also holds the Home Portfolio, let the Punjabis know how many travel agents have been booked under the same law in the last three years.

"Mann said that illegal immigration is not only a problem in Punjab but a national problem. True, but, is his government not responsible for acting if any illegality happens in the state? He seems to have been running away from his responsibilities. However, it was AAP's one of the main election planks to stop the brain drain by motivating youngsters to explore careers in the home state," Bajwa added.

He said that it had been ten days since the first flight carrying 104 deportees including 30 Punjabis arrived in Amritsar, and the Mann government failed miserably to provide a helping hand and announce any rehabilitation programme for them.

The AAP government has not assured them that the government would help them get their money refunded by the illegal travel agents, he added.

"Mann says he is going the receive the 119 deportees arriving today in Amritsar. In the absence of a rehabilitation programme and compensation, this act of Mann is nothing more than a publicity stunt. He always remains lusty for publicity," Bajwa stated.

Hitting at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bajwa said that inhuman treatment was meted out to Indian deportees in the previous flight.

The deportees were handcuffed and shackled in the plane; they were not even allowed to use the washroom. However, during his recent US visit, PM Modi had not taken up the issue with US President Donald Trump.

Bajwa asked, "Is this how PM Modi would maintain the dignity of the sons and daughters of India?"