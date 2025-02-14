Second batch of 119 Indians deported from US set to reach Amritsar this weekend

CHANDIGARH: Around 119 Indians are expected to reach Amritsar International Airport this weekend on two flights, after being deported from the United States. The development comes amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US to meet President Donald Trump after he assumed power on January 20.

Sources said that one of the flights is expected to land on Saturday (February 15) and another flight on Sunday (February 16) at the Guru Ram Dass Intentional Airport in Amritsar. Among the deportees, 67 are from Punjab, 33 from Haryana, eight from Gujarat, three from Uttar Pradesh, two each from Rajasthan and Maharashtra and one each from Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

An official on condition of anonymity said that these deportees entered the United States illegally through the Mexico border and other routes after which they tore their passports.

This is the second group of people who are to be deported from the US after Donald Trump took over as the US president. The first group which arrived on February 5 at Amritsar had 104 Indians, who arrived handcuffed and their legs chained triggering a nationwide outrage. This prompted India to convey its concerns to the US on the treatment of the deportees after widespread outcry in the country.