Centre says 487 'presumed Indians' face deportation threat in US, concerns raised regarding ill-treatment of deportees

"We have been in touch with the US and have registered our concern," he said in response to a question about whether India, like Brazil and Colombia, had protested the use of handcuffs and chains on deportees.

Responding to yet another question of whether there is any record of the government of the day, (Congress-led UPA), protesting the use of restraints since 2012, the Foreign Secretary said there is "no record" of the same.

On the US government using military aircraft to deport the Indian nationals, Misri stated that the operation was “somewhat different” from previous repatriations, as it was classified by the US as a “national security operation.”

“This particular deportation is different from earlier flights. In the US system, it was described as a national security operation.. We will consider any alternatives,” Misri said.

A US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal immigrants from various states landed in India on Wednesday, marking the first group of Indians deported under the Trump administration's crackdown, which it had committed to implementing upon taking office last month.

The Foreign Secretary dismissed the US authorities classification that India was uncooperative in accepting deportees.

"Every country seeks assurance that those being deported are its citizens, as there are legal and security considerations at play," Misri explained.

He said India takes back illegal immigrants from every country, including the US, once their nationalities are verified.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and former union minister Manish Tiwari took exception to Misri’s statement that there was "no record” of the previous government protesting the use of restraints on deportees from the US, despite the practice having been in place since 2012.

"I do not recall a single instance where Indian citizens, bound and treated virtually like animals, were deported en masse during the UPA government's tenure. There is no public record to suggest such an occurrence," Tiwari said.

"One can search the public records, but I don’t recall a single case where Indians were handcuffed, shackled, denied basic human rights, boarded onto a military plane, and dumped in India after 40 hours," he reiterated adding that the foreign secretary "might be under certain duress to make such statements."