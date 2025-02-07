Travel agent booked by Punjab Police for cheating US deportee; others hesitant to come forward

CHANDIGARH: Two days after 104 illegal Indian immigrants were deported by the United States, Punjab Police have registered a case against a 'fake' travel agent on charges of cheating. However, most other deportees are hesitant to get their statements recorded, making several excuses to the police.

Sources said that a First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Rajasansi Police Station in Amritsar Rural Police District on February 6 under Sections 381(4) and 13 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Punjab Travel Professionals (Regulation) Act, 2014.

The case was filed against Satnam Singh of Kotli Khehra village on the complaint of Daler Singh of Salempura village in Rajasansi, Amritsar. Daler was among the 104 deported Indian migrants.

In his complaint, Daler alleged that Satnam had promised to send him to the US on a valid visa but instead sent him illegally. He endured hardships, including navigating treacherous trails in the Panama jungles.

"In 2023, my relative Gursevak Singh of Pindi Seda village introduced me to Satnam Singh, the travel agent, and a deal was struck for Rs 60 lakh to send me to the US. I deposited Rs 5 lakh into Satnam Singh’s account and gave him my passport. He arranged a visa for Nigeria, but I had to return as I could not get a further visa," Daler stated in his complaint.