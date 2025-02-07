All 104 deportees entered US in January: Dubai-based agents, Mexico border, Dunki route among common links

CHANDIGARH: The 104 illegal immigrants deported from the United States have revealed a common link—most entered the US in January this year and were sent through the 'Dunki Route' operated by travel agents in Dubai. These agents were contacted via local sub-agents in India, including some in Delhi and the UK.

Sources said officials at Amritsar International Airport questioned the deportees, who arrived handcuffed on a special US military plane. The returnees shared details of their ordeal and provided names of agents to whom they had paid large sums of money.

"A few who were deported said they went through agents based in Delhi and the UK," an official stated.

Among them, 29-year-old Mandeep Singh from Chohla Sahib, Taran Taran district, left for Spain two and a half years ago. Though he was doing well there, he decided to move to the US.

He contacted the same agent who had facilitated his Spain entry and paid Rs 1 crore to reach the US. He first travelled to Dubai on a visa for Serbia and then flew via Armenia to Serbia. From there, he reached Tijuana, Mexico.

"The agent repeatedly assured me of a smooth passage. I had asked the agent to send me before the US election results, as one knew Donald Trump will win," Mandeep said.