India's 'uncooperative' tag adding to pressure from US on illegal immigration

NEW DELHI: Last December, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) under the Department of Homeland Security added India to its list of 'uncooperative' countries, intensifying the Trump administration's focus on it along with nations like Cuba, Iran, Pakistan, Russia and Venezuela. The ICE removes individuals subject to final removal orders to their country of citizenship.

In this process, the U.S. government requests that foreign governments take necessary actions to verify the citizenship of individuals suspected to be their nationals. This may include conducting interviews, issuing travel documents promptly when appropriate, and accepting the return of nationals via scheduled commercial flights or, if needed, special charter flights.

A lack of cooperation from the country of origin can delay and, in many cases, obstruct the removal process. Countries that fail to cooperate with the ICE are classified as "uncooperative" or "recalcitrant." Factors leading to this classification include delaying or refusing to take the necessary steps to facilitate the removal, such as verifying citizenship or issuing the required travel documents.