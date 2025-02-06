Restraints used since 2012, engaging with US to ensure deportees are not mistreated: Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: Amid protests over Indians being deported in handcuffs on a US military plane, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday that the use of restraints on deportees has been standard operating procedure since 2012, and the government is engaging with the US to ensure deportees are not mistreated.

Both Houses of Parliament saw intense protests from opposition members over the “deeply distressing and humiliating” manner in which illegal migrants were deported from the US to India on Wednesday.

“We are, of course, engaging the US government to ensure that the returning deportees are not mistreated in any manner during the flight. At the same time, the House will appreciate that our focus should be on strong crackdown on the illegal migration industry, while taking steps to ease visas for the legitimate travelers,” the minister told the Rajya Sabha.

Jaishankar stated that a total of 15,688 illegal immigrants have returned to India from 2009 to February 2025, including the 104 deported on a US military plane.

“It is the obligation of all countries to take back their nationals, if they are found to be living illegally abroad. This is naturally subject to an unambiguous verification of their nationality. This is not a policy applicable to any specific country, nor indeed one only practiced by India. It is a general accepted principle in international relations,” the minister said.