'Why only Punjab?': CM Bhagwant Mann questions Centre over landing of US deportation flights in Amritsar

"Now the second plane (carrying illegal Indian immigrants) is coming. It will also land at Amritsar airport tomorrow. Why? What is the criterion for choosing Amritsar? The Centre and Ministry of External Affairs should tell me. Why do you choose Amritsar? You choose to defame Punjab and Punjabis," said Mann. He said deportation is a national problem.

Mann also targeted the media, saying when the previous flight landed in Amritsar, none of the people from Gujarat were interviewed.

"Did you see any interviews of the deportees from Gujarat on national television? Only the interviews of Punjab's youths were shown. Even tomorrow, you (media) will go there to take their interview. We strongly object to the plane being made to land in Amritsar," he said.