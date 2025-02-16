Two labourers from MP killed in blast at Nagpur firecracker unit

NAGPUR: Two labourers died and three others were injured in a blast at a firecracker unit in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Sunday, a senior police official said.

The explosion took place at 1:30pm at Asian Fireworks under Kalmeshwar police station limits in Katol tehsil, some 50 kilometres from the district headquarters, Nagpur Rural Superintendent of Police Harssh Poddar said.

"The two deceased labourers hailed from Seoni and Mandla in Madhya Pradesh. Three persons were injured. There were 31 persons at the firecracker unit when the blast took place," the SP told reporters.