Uttarakhand set to introduce stricter land laws in upcoming assembly session

DEHRADUN: As the assembly session approaches, preparations are underway to present the revised land law bill on the floor of the house. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is personally monitoring the developments surrounding this matter.

According to high-ranking sources, the land law bill, featuring stringent provisions, is expected to receive approval in the next state cabinet meeting. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Premchand Agarwal informed this newspaper.

"The misuse of land laws in the state will now have serious consequences. There will be no leniency in cracking down on violators, and the new land law includes strict provisions to ensure compliance. We are finalising the bill by amending the current land laws."

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Premchand Agarwal told this daily, "We have received suggestions from the general public, intellectuals, and various organizations at the tehsil level regarding the new land law. Based on these recommendations, we are outlining the framework for the new legislation." He added, "However, while we are tightening the provisions of the land law, we will also ensure that there is no atmosphere of fear among industries and new investors."