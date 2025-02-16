Uttarakhand set to introduce stricter land laws in upcoming assembly session

DEHRADUN: As the assembly session approaches, preparations are underway to present the revised land law bill on the floor of the house. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is personally monitoring the developments surrounding this matter.
According to high-ranking sources, the land law bill, featuring stringent provisions, is expected to receive approval in the next state cabinet meeting. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Premchand Agarwal informed this newspaper.
"The misuse of land laws in the state will now have serious consequences. There will be no leniency in cracking down on violators, and the new land law includes strict provisions to ensure compliance. We are finalising the bill by amending the current land laws."
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Premchand Agarwal told this daily, "We have received suggestions from the general public, intellectuals, and various organizations at the tehsil level regarding the new land law. Based on these recommendations, we are outlining the framework for the new legislation." He added, "However, while we are tightening the provisions of the land law, we will also ensure that there is no atmosphere of fear among industries and new investors."
In light of ongoing public movements demanding stricter land laws and the intensified stance of the main opposition party, Congress, the state government is exercising caution regarding this matter.
Just ahead of the budget session of the Assembly, which begins on February 18, preparations are underway to present a revised bill for cabinet approval. Chief Minister Dhami has already implemented several stringent laws in the state. He announced plans to introduce a new land law bill during the budget session to curb irregularities in land transactions stemming from the flexible provisions of the current land law.
The government is proceeding carefully to implement this announcement. Following the submission of a report by a high-level committee, chaired by former Chief Secretary Subhash Kumar, which was tasked with reviewing and studying the current land law, the government has conducted assessments at various levels. The committee has also recommended tightening the flexible provisions of the existing land law.