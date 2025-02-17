'Assam government can conduct probe, we know where we stand', says Gogoi amid wife's alleged ISI links row

GUWAHATI: Senior Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Monday said the Assam government can conduct any inquiry on the issue of his wife's alleged ISI links, but he and his party know where they stand.

In a press conference here, Gogoi said he had held discussions with the AICC on taking legal action against the BJP in this regard and steps would be taken soon.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the BJP have also been attacking Gogoi, the deputy leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, over his British wife Elizabeth Colburn's alleged ISI links.

The chief minister has been changing his stance every day but we are clear from the first day and know where we stand, Gogoi told reporters.

Earlier, the chief minister had attacked me and I was the villain.

But since yesterday, he has made me the victim, the Congress leader said.

Sarma on Sunday had said the opposition leader may have been "trapped or blackmailed" in a larger "anti-India" conspiracy.

Gogoi claimed that Sarma and the saffron party were resorting to diversionary tactics as they are afraid of losing the 2026 state assembly elections.