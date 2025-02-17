ATS flags Bangladeshi terrorists entering Jharkhand for training

RANCHI: In a shocking input received by Jharkhand Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), some terrorists entered the state from Bangladesh and returned after providing training to some people in Pakur as part of a conspiracy.

Following the revelation, the ATS issued an alert to all SPs and DIGs, stating that after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh, banned organisations there are hatching anti-India terrorist conspiracies.

Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terrorist Abdul Mammun reportedly crossed the border from Bangladesh and reached the Pakur district via Dhuliyan in Murshidabad. He illegally crossed the border and reached Pakur on January 6, where he trained 15 members of JAHA-India.

Police sources said that after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh, banned organisations were hatching anti-India terrorist conspiracies. As part of the conspiracy, some terrorists entered Jharkhand from Bangladesh and later returned after training certain individuals.