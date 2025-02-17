ATS flags Bangladeshi terrorists entering Jharkhand for training

RANCHI: In a shocking input received by Jharkhand Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), some terrorists entered the state from Bangladesh and returned after providing training to some people in Pakur as part of a conspiracy.
Following the revelation, the ATS issued an alert to all SPs and DIGs, stating that after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh, banned organisations there are hatching anti-India terrorist conspiracies.
Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terrorist Abdul Mammun reportedly crossed the border from Bangladesh and reached the Pakur district via Dhuliyan in Murshidabad. He illegally crossed the border and reached Pakur on January 6, where he trained 15 members of JAHA-India.
Police sources said that after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh, banned organisations were hatching anti-India terrorist conspiracies. As part of the conspiracy, some terrorists entered Jharkhand from Bangladesh and later returned after training certain individuals.
According to the letter issued by the ATS, a meeting was held between JAHA-India and JMB members at Islami Dawa Centre, Dubrajpur in Pakur, on January 6. Abdul Mamun, a JMB member, also attended.
Mammun held a meeting with members of an organisation called JAHA and provided terrorist training to several cadres before returning to Bangladesh. “It is learnt that Abdul Mamun illegally crossed the border and came to Pakur on January 6. During his visit, he provided training to 15 JAHA members. He left India on January 7, 2025, by Dhuliyan route,” stated the letter.
“In view of the above threat, you are requested to suitably brief and alert your field formation form for collecting actionable intelligence in this regard and to take appropriate, preventive & precautionary measures So that nothing untoward happens, it said.
The letter further stated the names of all 15 individuals who received training in Pakur. ATS intelligence suggests that several individuals from Jalangi in Murshidabad also participated in the meeting.
Police said that the ATS has alerted SP’s and DIG’s across all districts to take action after gathering confidential information. Notably, the banned terrorist organisation JMB had been active in Sahibganj and Pakur within the Santhal Pargana region. It had gathered information about suspects and underground workers linked to this organisation.
‘Hatching anti-India terrorist conspiracies’
