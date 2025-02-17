Bodoland reaps peace dividends, hosts ‘historic’ Assam Assembly session

GUWAHATI: For the first time ever, a session of the Assam Assembly was held outside the state's seat of power, Guwahati. Meetings on the inaugural day of the Budget session were conducted at the secretariat of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) in Kokrajhar.
Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya delivered the customary speech.
The remaining days of the session will be conducted at the Assempbly building in Guwahati.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma termed the session in Kokrajhar as 'historic'.
“All of Assam’s legislators led by Hon’ble Speaker Shri Biswajit Daimary are in Kokrajhar today to begin the Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly– a historic occasion which will further cement development initiatives in the BTR (Bodoland Territorial Region). Look forward to productive discussions,” Sarma posted on X.
Minister Pijush Hazarika highlighted BTR’s journey from restlessness to peace and development.
“Fifteen years ago, there was a situation in BTR where people demanded a separate state. Now, they don’t want it. They welcomed us for the Assembly session. This is new Assam and new Bharat,” Hazarika said.
He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had been instrumental in developing BTR and establishing peace in the region.
Two days ago, Modi stated the NDA governments at the Centre and Assam had been working tirelessly to empower the Bodo community and fulfil Bodo aspirations. He said these works would continue with even greater vigour.
“I fondly recall my own visit to Kokrajhar where I witnessed the vibrant Bodo culture,” the PM had stated.
Bodoland remained restive for decades together amid an insurgency movement. Peace returned following the Centre’s signing of the BTR accord with some insurgent groups in 2020. Pramod Boro, chief of BTC and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), was an architect of the accord.
The BJP-UPPL combine is in power in BTC which administers five BTR districts in western and northern Assam. The next BTC election is expected by December this year.