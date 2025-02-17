Bodoland reaps peace dividends, hosts ‘historic’ Assam Assembly session

GUWAHATI: For the first time ever, a session of the Assam Assembly was held outside the state's seat of power, Guwahati. Meetings on the inaugural day of the Budget session were conducted at the secretariat of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) in Kokrajhar.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya delivered the customary speech.

The remaining days of the session will be conducted at the Assempbly building in Guwahati.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma termed the session in Kokrajhar as 'historic'.

“All of Assam’s legislators led by Hon’ble Speaker Shri Biswajit Daimary are in Kokrajhar today to begin the Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly– a historic occasion which will further cement development initiatives in the BTR (Bodoland Territorial Region). Look forward to productive discussions,” Sarma posted on X.