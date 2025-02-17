BSP supremo Mayawati raises concerns over 'foreign influence' in Indian elections

Her reaction came after the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) led by billionaire Elon Musk announced a series of expenditure cuts, including USD 21 million allocated for "voter turnout in India."

The DOGE in a post on X on Saturday announced cancelling many programmes costing hundreds of millions of taxpayers' dollars.

The department said, "US taxpayer dollars were going to be spent on the following items, all (of) which have been cancelled..."

The list included USD 486 million in grants to the Consortium for Elections and Political Process Strengthening including USD 21 million for "voter turnout in India".

In the press note issued by the party on Monday, the BSP chief also said the "overwhelming dominance of the BJP and AAP under government protection" made conditions unfavourable for her party in the Delhi elections.

"BSP members fought with full strength in the Delhi elections, just like they did in Haryana. However, due to the strong political maneuvering and deceptive promises of the opposing parties, as well as the overwhelming dominance of BJP and AAP under government protection, BSP could not achieve the expected results," she said.