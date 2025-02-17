Four BJP MLAs including LoP suspended from West Bengal assembly session over unruly behaviour

KOLKATA: Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari and three other BJP MLAs were suspended from the ongoing budget session by the Speaker on Monday for alleged unruly behaviour in the House.

Speaker Biman Banerjee suspended Agnimitra Pal, Bankim Ghosh and Biswanath Karak, apart from Adhikari, till the end of this session in the West Bengal assembly or for 30 days, whichever is earlier, after they came down to the well of the House, tore up business papers and threw those away.

The BJP members, led by Adhikari, went to the well of the House raising slogans after the Speaker refused to hold a discussion on an adjournment motion brought by Pal.

The BJP MLAs thereafter staged a walkout from the House.