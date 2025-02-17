High-time NRIs empowered to vote from their locations: Outgoing CEC Rajiv Kumar

NEW DELHI: Outgoing Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Monday stressed the need to have a totaliser system to ensure confidentiality in polling station-wise voting patterns

He also said that it is high time that NRIs are empowered to vote from their locations.

In his farewell address ahead of his retirement on attaining the age of 65 years, he also said consensus for remote voting mechanisms is must to facilitate crores of migrant voters.

Biometric authentication at polling booths should be tried to efficiently tackle impersonation of voters, Kumar, who demits office on February 18, said.

He said online reporting of political party expenditures has begun and must be made mandatory for better financial transparency and analytics.

On political promises, he said these must be backed by financial disclosures and courts need to facilitate early decision.