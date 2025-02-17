Illegal coal mining accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district leaves five daughters orphaned

BHOPAL: Illegal coal mining in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district claimed the lives of a couple, leaving their five daughters, aged between 2 and 18 years, to fend for themselves.

The incident happened near the banks of Son river, around 2 km from the Dhangavan village under Burhar police station area on Sunday late evening, when five labourers were digging soil in search of coal.

The mud mound created by the digging suddenly collapsed on the five labourers. While three of them escaped unhurt, two others identified as Omkar Yadav (40) and his wife Parvati Yadav (36) were buried alive.

The two bodies were extricated after a couple of hours with the help of JCB machines near the accident site.

While confirming the incident, the Shahdol district police superintendent Ramji Shrivastava said, “Investigations are underway to ascertain who were those at whose behest the illegal mining was being carried in search of coal close to the Son river. Based on the investigation findings, a case will be registered against those found behind the illegal mining for coal.”

The death of the couple has made their five daughters, aged between two years and 18 years, parentless. Just six months back, the couple had lost their lone son Ravindra Yadav (7) due to snake bite.