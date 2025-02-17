Illegal coal mining accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district leaves five daughters orphaned

BHOPAL: Illegal coal mining in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district claimed the lives of a couple, leaving their five daughters, aged between 2 and 18 years, to fend for themselves.
The incident happened near the banks of Son river, around 2 km from the Dhangavan village under Burhar police station area on Sunday late evening, when five labourers were digging soil in search of coal.
The mud mound created by the digging suddenly collapsed on the five labourers. While three of them escaped unhurt, two others identified as Omkar Yadav (40) and his wife Parvati Yadav (36) were buried alive.
The two bodies were extricated after a couple of hours with the help of JCB machines near the accident site.
While confirming the incident, the Shahdol district police superintendent Ramji Shrivastava said, “Investigations are underway to ascertain who were those at whose behest the illegal mining was being carried in search of coal close to the Son river. Based on the investigation findings, a case will be registered against those found behind the illegal mining for coal.”
The death of the couple has made their five daughters, aged between two years and 18 years, parentless. Just six months back, the couple had lost their lone son Ravindra Yadav (7) due to snake bite.
According to informed sources, coal is abundantly available in the area (at some places, digging of soil up to even 10-12 fts, easily leads to coal). The coal mining mafia is active in around 100 square kms close to the Son river in Burhar, Amlai, Jaitpur and Dhanpuri in Shahdol district and Keshwahi area of adjoining Anuppur district of eastern MP.
As the soil is crumbly, the labourers and villagers find it easy to dig. The coal mafia then engages villagers as labourers for digging coal in villages close to the river Son in Shahdol as well as the neighbouring Anuppur district.
“Digging of the soil in areas close to river Son often leads to coal at just 10-12 fts which fetches easy money of Rs 200 per bag of coal in the market, which is why such digging is prevalent,” Shrivastava said.
“Along with the district collector Dr Kedar Singh, I visited the spot of the mishap on Sunday evening. It has been decided to form a task force to act against the illegal mining prevalent in the large area close to the river Son,” he added.
Targeting the state government on the incident, the state Congress president Jitu Patwari, posted on social media platform X, “A couple died due to the collapse of an illegal coal mine in Burhar area Shahdol. BJP’s protection is emboldening the mafia in the area! The government is also giving a free hand to organized crime!”