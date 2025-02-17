In rare gesture, PM Modi receives Amir of Qatar at Delhi airport

NEW DELHI: Extending a rare gesture of hospitality, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday went to the airport to receive Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, who arrived here on a two-day visit to India on Monday evening.
The Amir is scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu and hold talks with Modi on Tuesday.
His visit comes at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi.
This is the second state visit of the Amir of Qatar to India. He earlier visited India in March 2015, the MEA earlier said.
India and Qatar have deep-rooted historical ties of friendship, trust and mutual respect.
In recent years, the ties between the two countries, including in the areas of trade, investment, energy, technology, culture and people-to-people ties, have continued to strengthen.
His visit will provide "further momentum to our growing multifaceted partnership", the MEA had said in a statement on Saturday.
He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, senior officials and a business delegation, it said.
According to the media advisory, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will call on him on Monday evening after his arrival.
On Tuesday morning, the Amir of Qatar will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhawan, which will be followed by his meeting with Prime Minister Modi at the Hyderabad House.
He will hold talks with Prime Minister Modi, covering various aspects of the bilateral relations, the MEA said in the statement on Saturday.
Exchange of MoUs are scheduled on Tuesday afternoon after which the Amir of Qatar will meet President Murmu, as per the advisory.
The Indian community residing in Qatar forms the largest expatriate community of Qatar, and is "appreciated for its positive contribution in the progress and development of Qatar", it said earlier.