'Indian Army giving befitting response on border,' says J&K Governor

SRINAGAR: Amid several incidents of cross-border firing and an IED attack along the LoC recently, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said the Indian army is giving a befitting reply to Pakistani troops at the borders.
He also asserted that there will be no pause in anti-terror operations as clear directions have been given to security agencies to wipe out the menace and ensure peace and tranquillity in the region.
Sinha was responding to a question on Pakistani troops breaching border ceasefire. He told reporters that, the "Indian army is giving befitting reply to Pakistani troops at the borders. Adequate reply is being given."
In response to another question, the Lt Governor said there is good coordination between the Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces.
He said security forces have been given clear instructions to wipe out terrorism and end the terror ecosystem.
“Whatever action is being taken in this regard, there will be no break and it will continue uninterrupted. The top priority will be to ensure peace and tranquillity in Jammu and Kashmir,” Sinha said.
Reporters had asked the Lt Governor about the recent incidents on the Line of Control (LoC) in the Jammu region where two army personnel, including a captain, were killed in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack carried out by suspected terrorists in Akhnoor sector of Jammu region on February 11. Another army jawan was injured and is undergoing treatment.
Two army personnel were also injured in separate incidents of cross-border firing along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts, while one more army personnel was injured in a landmine explosion last week.
Indian Army's retaliatory action also resulted in "heavy casualties" on the Pakistani side.
Ceasefire violations along the borders in J-K is rare ever since India and Pakistan renewed the ceasefire agreement on February 25, 2021.
(With inputs from PTI)