'Indian Army giving befitting response on border,' says J&K Governor

SRINAGAR: Amid several incidents of cross-border firing and an IED attack along the LoC recently, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said the Indian army is giving a befitting reply to Pakistani troops at the borders.

He also asserted that there will be no pause in anti-terror operations as clear directions have been given to security agencies to wipe out the menace and ensure peace and tranquillity in the region.

Sinha was responding to a question on Pakistani troops breaching border ceasefire. He told reporters that, the "Indian army is giving befitting reply to Pakistani troops at the borders. Adequate reply is being given."

In response to another question, the Lt Governor said there is good coordination between the Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces.

He said security forces have been given clear instructions to wipe out terrorism and end the terror ecosystem.

“Whatever action is being taken in this regard, there will be no break and it will continue uninterrupted. The top priority will be to ensure peace and tranquillity in Jammu and Kashmir,” Sinha said.