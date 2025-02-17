Insider track | Nitish’s aide on spiritual getaway

Nitish’s aide on spiritual getaway

These days, Ashok Choudhary, a close aide to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, is on a spiritual getaway at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati. He’s deep into a special puja with his family, and of course, his colleagues—both past and present—are having a field day, calling it a move to secure the chief ministerial post amidst the political storm brewing in Bihar.

Choudhary’s connection to the temple goes way back to 2010, when his former Congress colleague Anil Sharma consulted an astrologer in Tirupati, and lo and behold, his career took off after that. In 2010, Sharma became the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) president, hitting the peak of his political journey—until things started going south. At the time, Choudhary was reportedly along for the ride, and decided to consult the same astrologer.

The prediction? A high-ranking position in Congress and—wait for it—possibly even the chief minister’s chair, if he were to switch parties. Fast forward to 2017, Choudhary gets the top job at BPCC, only to leave it behind after the RJD-JD(U)-Congress alliance fell apart. He jumped ship to JD(U) and quickly became Nitish Kumar’s trusted ally. Last year, rumors swirled that Choudhary chartered a special helicopter to visit all four major Hindu pilgrimage sites—just after his daughter won a seat as an MP from the LJP (Ramvilas) quota. Looks like Choudhary’s making his moves, with a little help from the stars!